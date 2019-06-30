|
HESSON, Sr., Terry Lee Age 71 of Springfield, Ohio born December 23, 1947 passed away on June 25, 2019 at the Ohio State University Wexner Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Terry was preceded in death by his parents Jess W. Hesson and Virginia Hesson, sisters Shirley Craycraft and Bonnie Allen, and a son Keith Allen Hesson. He is survived by his loving wife Sheridan L. Hesson of 54 beautiful years; daughters, Lorraine Riedel, Debbie Walden and Teresa Dewell; sons, Terry Lee Hesson Jr., Ben Hesson Sr. and Justin Hesson; sisters Judy Maldin, Cheryl Buck; brothers Wesley Hesson and David Hesson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other friends and family members. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Ferncliff Funeral Home & Crematory to offset funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 30, 2019