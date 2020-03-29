|
|
HOPSON, Terry Lee Age 67 of Germantown, passed away peacefully following a lengthy illness on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Indiana University Methodist Hospital and now rests with God. He was born July 13, 1952 in Dayton, Ohio the son of the late Lawrence V. and Mavis C. (Ginter) Hopson. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his a nephew, Chris Zamora and his parents-in-law, Charles and Christine Davis. He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Minta G. Hopson; his daughter, Tess; sisters, Carolyn LaPierre and Diana (Matt) Foose; nieces and nephew, Ginny, Lisa, Missy, Greg and Rebecca and 12 great nieces and nephews. Terry has touched and was loved by countless others. Terry was a 1970 graduate of Miamisburg High School and retired from General Motors. He was also a long-time member of the Tomahawk Brotherhood, Ivory Mountain Brotherhood and Eagles Lodge of Germantown and served on the Germantown Volunteer Fire Department for a time. Services celebrating his life will be hosted at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to a in memory of Terry. Written condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting Terry's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020