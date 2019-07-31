|
|
JACOBS, Terry Age 61 of Hamilton, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Terry was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 19, 1958 to Stanley Edward Stephenson and Marilyn Ruth Fismer Stephenson. Terry was the Business Manager for St. Peter in Chains of Hamilton OH for 20 years. Terry had been battling Leukemia when she suddenly passed. Terry is survived by her husband, Craig Jacobs; children, Joseph Jacobs, Kyle Jacobs, Haylie Jacobs; sisters. Carla (Larry) Fiehrer, Barbara (Ray) Weber, Beth (Ted) Crew, Beverley Tuttle and numerous nieces, nephews and their children; in-laws, Glenn and Barb Warfield; brother-in-laws, Dave and Rob Jacobs and their families; uncle, Carl "Butch" Fismer. Terry was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Darrtown Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to . www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on July 31, 2019