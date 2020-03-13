|
|
KUNZ, Terry "Lefty" Age 63, of Jackson, Ohio passed away Monday, March 9th, 2020 at the James Cancer Center in Columbus. He was born November 16th, 1956 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Carl and Juanita Kunz. He is survived by his fiancé, Mary Kunz; children: Tommy (Ricki) Kunz, Terry Kunz (Jessica Howerton), Mary Kaye (Corky) Jeffrey, and Nicole Jackson; stepchildren: Katie Kunz, Carl Kunz, Sally (Joey) Wilson, and Robert "Smoky" Logan Jr.; grandchildren: Alexis, T.J., and Joey Kunz; eight step-grandchildren; brothers: Paul (Cathy) Kunz, Bobby (Susan) Kunz, Richard (Barb) Kunz, Butch (Tinker) Kunz, and Jeffrey (Vivian) Morrow; sisters: Joan (Bill) Damron and Elizabeth (Mike) Parish; best friends: Rick Rickett, George Bayne, Kenny Horner, Mongo, and Jason (Christina) Cain; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lou Sarber; brothers, Joey Kunz and Davy Lies; and mother-in-law, Alfreda Ferguson. Per his wishes no services will be held. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 13, 2020