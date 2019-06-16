|
MURRAY, Terry Mel Age 67, of Miamisburg passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. Terry was born October 16th in Dayton, OH. Terry was a United States Air Force Veteran of Vietnam. He was a long time employee of Speedway Super America and H&R Block. Terry also served as the treasurer for the Ohio River Road Runners Club for the last 31 years. He is preceded in death by his father Wayne Murray and two brothers Jerry and Ned. Terry is survived by his mother Betty Murray, wife Charlene Murray, their children Theresa Kendig and Alex Murray, grandchildren; Natalie Stansberry, Flynn and Sam Murray. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Arrangements being completed by the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019