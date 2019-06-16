Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Mel MURRAY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Terry Mel MURRAY Obituary
MURRAY, Terry Mel Age 67, of Miamisburg passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. Terry was born October 16th in Dayton, OH. Terry was a United States Air Force Veteran of Vietnam. He was a long time employee of Speedway Super America and H&R Block. Terry also served as the treasurer for the Ohio River Road Runners Club for the last 31 years. He is preceded in death by his father Wayne Murray and two brothers Jerry and Ned. Terry is survived by his mother Betty Murray, wife Charlene Murray, their children Theresa Kendig and Alex Murray, grandchildren; Natalie Stansberry, Flynn and Sam Murray. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Arrangements being completed by the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now