MILLER, Terry D. Age 71, of Clayton, OH passed away on April 8th 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. Mrs. Miller was born November 13th, 1948 in Louisville, KY, to Clifford and Margie Diebold (Cooke). Survived by her loving husband of 48 years Sam, her beloved son Jason, brother Clifford Diebold & Sister-In-Law Marty Diebold of Lakewood Ranch, FL, and nephew Todd Diebold. Terry graduated from Sacred Heart Academy High School in Louisville, KY in 1966. Received her B.A. in Education at Spring Hill College in 1970. Terry taught language arts at both Caloosa Middle School in Cape Coral, FL, and Spinning Hills Middle School in Dayton, OH. Terry had a love for arts, crafts, reading, and travel. She is now traveling to be in Jesus' presence. At Terry's request her body will be donated to Wright State School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program for the advancement of medicine. A memorial mass will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Parish and a celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 10, 2020