MILLER, Terry 73, of Butler Township, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born to Woodrow & Loretta (Lawson) Miller on Sept. 15, 1946 in Dayton, Ohio. Survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Rhonda & Todd Remsberg; grandchildren, Trevor & Justin Morris; great grandson, Brayden; brother, Dennis Miller; many other relatives and friends.Terry Miller was an avid volleyball enthusiast. He played the sport for over forty years in leagues and tournaments in indoor and outdoor venues, and officiated for over thirty years. He was a member of USA Volleyball (USAV), the Ohio Valley Region (OVR) of USAV, the Professional Association of Volleyball Officials (PAVO) and Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA). Terry was a Board member of the OVR for 25 years and the region's Scorer' Chairperson for many of those years. He helped develop the Roster/Lineup sheets used in Juniors' tournaments in the OVR and had input to the scoresheets used at all USAV events since rally scoring was introduced. He was an advocate for the region to purchase portable sports courts for use in convention centers and other large indoor facilities throughout the region. When the region committed to the purchase, he became the region's Manager of those courts (which grew in number to sixty-four) and all the associated equipment, their storage, maintenance, shipping and on-site supervision during set-up and tear-down.Terry attended over 20 USAV Open Championships as a player and as an official. As a player he participated in age divisions starting at forty-and-over through sixty-and-over competition. In all those years, he played for the Miami Valley Masters and won two Silver division championships in two different age groups. He always enjoyed meeting up with teammates from across the country and rooting for other teams from the OVR. As an official, Terry's accomplishments earned him respect and rewards. He was selected to officiate at Ohio's High School Girls State Championships three times. He officiated the Ohio High School Boy's State Championships six times. He was voted as Ohio High Schools' Outstanding Volleyball Official of the Year last year, but passed away before the presentation ceremonies. As a college official, Terry officiated at all levels of the NCAA, NAIA, and Community Colleges in Ohio and surrounding states. Conferences that he worked include the Big East, the A-10, MAC, Conference USA, Horizon, AAC, GMAC, GLVC and the Mountain East. He was selected on numerous occasions to officiate their conference Championships. His proudest moment came when he was selected to officiate the first round of the NCAA D-I Championships held at Ohio State University. As a USAV National Official and Scorer, Terry officiated at all levels of the Adult Open Championships, working many finals. He also officiated numerous Junior National Championships and Qualifiers for both boys and girls throughout the country. He also rated officials for entry into USAV and existing officials for upgrade status in the OVR and USAV. In addition, Terry was hired by USAV to work on the equipment crews at many National events including the Adult Open Championships, the Boy's Junior National Championships and the Boys/Girls High Performance trials. Terry Miller will be sorely missed in the Volleyball community. Memorial services 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME,"Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike, at Needmore Road. The family will receive friends Wednesday at 5 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.