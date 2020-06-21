Terry was one of a kind: a loyal friend, a critical but fair evaluator, a mentor and encourager. He had a delicious sense of humor, and you had better be able to take the heat because he surely did not hold back in sharing what he thought. The times at dinner, in restaurants or bars were ones were he showed some of his best feistiness. Terry could take being teased back, and those exchanges are precious memories now. We had too little time with you, old friend. Rest in peace. Deepest condolences to Terry's family. We share your loss.

Rick Brown

Friend