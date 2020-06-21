Terry MILLER
1946 - 2020
MILLER, Terry 73, of Butler Township, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born to Woodrow & Loretta (Lawson) Miller on Sept. 15, 1946 in Dayton, Ohio. Survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Rhonda & Todd Remsberg; grandchildren, Trevor & Justin Morris; great grandson, Brayden; brother, Dennis Miller; many other relatives and friends.Terry Miller was an avid volleyball enthusiast. He played the sport for over forty years in leagues and tournaments in indoor and outdoor venues, and officiated for over thirty years. He was a member of USA Volleyball (USAV), the Ohio Valley Region (OVR) of USAV, the Professional Association of Volleyball Officials (PAVO) and Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA). Terry was a Board member of the OVR for 25 years and the region's Scorer' Chairperson for many of those years. He helped develop the Roster/Lineup sheets used in Juniors' tournaments in the OVR and had input to the scoresheets used at all USAV events since rally scoring was introduced. He was an advocate for the region to purchase portable sports courts for use in convention centers and other large indoor facilities throughout the region. When the region committed to the purchase, he became the region's Manager of those courts (which grew in number to sixty-four) and all the associated equipment, their storage, maintenance, shipping and on-site supervision during set-up and tear-down.Terry attended over 20 USAV Open Championships as a player and as an official. As a player he participated in age divisions starting at forty-and-over through sixty-and-over competition. In all those years, he played for the Miami Valley Masters and won two Silver division championships in two different age groups. He always enjoyed meeting up with teammates from across the country and rooting for other teams from the OVR. As an official, Terry's accomplishments earned him respect and rewards. He was selected to officiate at Ohio's High School Girls State Championships three times. He officiated the Ohio High School Boy's State Championships six times. He was voted as Ohio High Schools' Outstanding Volleyball Official of the Year last year, but passed away before the presentation ceremonies. As a college official, Terry officiated at all levels of the NCAA, NAIA, and Community Colleges in Ohio and surrounding states. Conferences that he worked include the Big East, the A-10, MAC, Conference USA, Horizon, AAC, GMAC, GLVC and the Mountain East. He was selected on numerous occasions to officiate their conference Championships. His proudest moment came when he was selected to officiate the first round of the NCAA D-I Championships held at Ohio State University. As a USAV National Official and Scorer, Terry officiated at all levels of the Adult Open Championships, working many finals. He also officiated numerous Junior National Championships and Qualifiers for both boys and girls throughout the country. He also rated officials for entry into USAV and existing officials for upgrade status in the OVR and USAV. In addition, Terry was hired by USAV to work on the equipment crews at many National events including the Adult Open Championships, the Boy's Junior National Championships and the Boys/Girls High Performance trials. Terry Miller will be sorely missed in the Volleyball community. Memorial services 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME,"Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike, at Needmore Road. The family will receive friends Wednesday at 5 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
George C. Martin Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 19, 2020
Terry was so well-known and even more liked in the volleyball region for decades. He will be truly missed.
Glenn Freed
Friend
June 18, 2020
I always enjoyed officiating with Terry as well as for Terry. He offered valuable feedback, and was truly honest and helpful. More importantly, he was a great friend. He was always fun to socialize with as he told great stories of his many experiences. He will be missed by so many. May he rest in peace.
Scott Mourier
Friend
June 17, 2020
Terry touched so many lives. He will certainly be missed.
Rest in peace Terry.
Chris Bielby
Friend
June 17, 2020
Terry was a great guy. I played volleyball with and against him, he loved the sport and gave his all to it. I also work with Terry at USA Volleyball, we will truly miss him. R.I.P my friend
Frederick Earley Jr
Friend
April 30, 2020
Terry was well respected by coaches and fellow volleyball officials. Coaches rated Terry with the highest marks, and fellow officials turned to Terry for his expertise of the rules and officiating techniques. His common sense approach to officiating served as a model to all officials.
John Hauer
April 29, 2020
What can you say but he will be missed. He was one the that you loved to hate at times but couldnt stay mad at him. He would give you the shirt off his back. We nicknamed named him large and in charge. We got to spent a great deal of time with Terry at the Olympics in Atlanta. My wife and I was able to play Volleyball with Terry on many teams. He is now officiating games in heaven and giving yellow cards to angels.

RIP
Kris and Joel Martin
Joel Martin
Friend
April 24, 2020
RIP You will be truly missed.
Chuck Fleet
Friend
April 24, 2020
So sorry to hear of Terry's passing! Praying for his family and all who knew him! He will be greatly missed by all! The volleyball world lost a great one also!
Jackie Martin
Friend
April 23, 2020
Terry was my best friend, my teammate, the best man at my wedding and my officiating partner for many years.

My wife, Connie, and I will miss him very much.
Rick Laskey
Friend
April 17, 2020
Terry was one of a kind! I will miss Terry's hugs and smiling fac. So sorry for your loss!
Joyce Black
Friend
April 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Eric Boone
Coworker
April 14, 2020
We will miss you so badly.
Mike/Bonnie OHair
Friend
April 13, 2020
Heartfelt sympathy on the loss of Terry. We are grateful for his many years of service in the volleyball world.
Tina Gustely
Acquaintance
April 13, 2020
Terry was one of a kind: a loyal friend, a critical but fair evaluator, a mentor and encourager. He had a delicious sense of humor, and you had better be able to take the heat because he surely did not hold back in sharing what he thought. The times at dinner, in restaurants or bars were ones were he showed some of his best feistiness. Terry could take being teased back, and those exchanges are precious memories now. We had too little time with you, old friend. Rest in peace. Deepest condolences to Terry's family. We share your loss.
Rick Brown
Friend
April 13, 2020
I will truly miss Terry. He was a dear friend and teammate. We played volleyball together forever. Our first VB National Tournament together was in 1991. The Miami Valley Masters Team was Terry, Steve, Rick and me and two others for maybe one hundred tournaments.
Terry was also a skilled craftsman. As a painter you felt like he just walked into a room and it was instantly painted. The edge lines did not need masking tape and they were perfect.
I will miss seeing him at the National tournaments and his wicked sense of humor.
Alan
Alan Brunsman
Friend
April 13, 2020
I am sorry for your families loss. I knew Terry through volleyball. He was always welcoming and helpful. I appreciated his tell it like it is manner :-) The world lost a great one :'-( Kim Bajko
Kim Bajko
Acquaintance
April 13, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to Terrys family, we was always a smile I enjoyed seeing at USAV events, he will be truly missed.
Tina Collins
Friend
April 13, 2020
My condolences to your family & friends. Myself & others are going to miss you. You have helped me through the years as an official and human. I thank you. RIP Terry. ❤
Darrin Frizell
Friend
April 13, 2020
It was our pleasure to know you Terry.
Denny Dykstra
Friend
April 13, 2020
As I was becoming more involved in Volleyball in the 90s. Terry was there on the board of USAV (USVBA) with me. He showed me the ropes and guided me in my role. Then I focused more locally as a tournament director but whenever I returned to an event, there he was... for 25+ years he was the most familiar face I'd see as many others came and went. I salute you Terry for the commitment and service to the sport so many of us love. Rest in peace.
Jeff Yeager
Acquaintance
April 13, 2020
Deepest condolences to Terrys family & friends. He will be missed by many.
Scott Mourier
Friend
April 13, 2020
One of the best mentor and friend you could ask for. Miss you terry.
Tim Lutton
Friend
