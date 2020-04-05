|
MILLION, Terry Sunrise: September 15, 1946 Sunset: March 26, 2020 I cling to you; your strong right hand holds me securely. Psalms 63:8 NLT Terry Million was born on September 15, 1946 to the late Henry Million, Jr. and Nellie (Anderson) Million. He was one-third of the famous "Million Triplets" that included brothers Ted and Tim. They were the first triplets to be born in Middletown, Ohio. He went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2020 at . A lifelong and proud resident of Middletown, Ohio , he attended Middletown City Schools and graduated from Middletown High School in 1964. He became an apprentice at Armco, now AK Steel, in 1966 and graduated from Armco's maintenance school in the 1974 class. He retired from Armco in January 2001 after 35 years of dedicated service with most of his time spent in the "Tin Shop". He was united in Holy Matrimony to his best friend, Linda Ellen Cottrell, also a Middletown native, on November 25, 1967 creating a 52-year union that was blessed with four children: three sons (Todd, Brian and Mark) and one daughter (Terrilynn). In addition to being a dedicated husband and father, he was also a faithful member of Bethel A.M.E. Church and man of God where he served the church and God in many ways over the years including Lay Chair, Trustee, Usher Board, choir member, Sunday School teacher, Fish Fry Captain, Ice Cream Social Chair, and too many others to name. Terry loved Middletown and being active in his community. He was the 2011 Worshipful Master for the Prince Hall Grand Lodge Tried-Stone Lodge #83. He also served as a trustee for the Armco Employees Independent Federated ("AEIF") from 1983-87. He took part on the boards for the Middletown United Way and the Middletown Public Library and was a long-time member of the Kiwanis Club. He once ran for Middletown City Commission. Until health issues slowed him down, he was also a regular attendee at and booster for Middletown High School athletics. Known to some as "Silky" and to others as "Dad", "Papaw", "Uncle Terry", "Unc", or "Mr. Million", Terry was known to everyone who he touched as a kind soul with a gentle and always-patient spirit that had a constant smile and encouraging words for everyone that he encountered. He was a friend to all and never missed the chance to support his family and mentor the upcoming generation by happily attending graduations, birthday parties, showers, sporting events, and other celebrations. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Nellie Million, and brothers, Robert, Ted, and Tim Million, and stepbrother, Lymon Montgomery. To cherish his loving memory and legacy, Terry leaves his wife, Linda E. Million (nee Cottrell) and children Todd Million, Brian Million, Mark Million and Terrilynn Short (Montague). He will also be missed by his grandchildren Erika Geier (Chad), Erik Benjamin, Janae Rockwell (Mike Loomis), Jamison Ratliff, Bria Million, Bianca Million, Malcolm and Langston Short, and Macy Million and by his beloved sister-in-law, Joya Hill, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Terry Million's life and legacy will be held at a to-be-determined date in summer 2020 due to precautions associated with the evolving COVID-19 situation. More information will be shared with family and friends once dates and locations are confirmed.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 5, 2020