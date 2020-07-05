1/
TERRY MIRACLE
1965 - 2020
MIRACLE, Terry James Age 55, of Dayton, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was born May 29, 1965, in Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sewell and Willie Jean Miracle; four brothers, Tom, Charles, Danny and David; and one sister, Sharon. Terry is survived by his two brothers, Carl and Estil; three sisters, Linda, Janie and Hope; numerous nieces and nephews; and two aunts, Angeline and Virgie. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 3 pm to 4 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). A memorial service will begin at 4 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
JUL
11
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
