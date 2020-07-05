MIRACLE, Terry James Age 55, of Dayton, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was born May 29, 1965, in Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sewell and Willie Jean Miracle; four brothers, Tom, Charles, Danny and David; and one sister, Sharon. Terry is survived by his two brothers, Carl and Estil; three sisters, Linda, Janie and Hope; numerous nieces and nephews; and two aunts, Angeline and Virgie. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 3 pm to 4 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). A memorial service will begin at 4 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
to share a memory in the family guest book.