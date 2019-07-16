PATTERSON, Terry Age 79 of Beavercreek, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at home. He is predeceased by his parents, son Paul Patterson and sister Evelyn Patterson. He is survived by his beloved wife Gwen, his soul mate of 38 years. He is also survived by his children; Terry D. (Michele) Patterson of PA, Paige Patterson of FL, Julie (Alan) Bradley of Huber Heights, OH and Janet (Jim) Wheeler of Jamestown, OH, 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, brothers Jim (Patty), Richard (Carol), Robert, and Tom (Sheila) Patterson, sisters Joan Floyd, Janice (Bill) Wagner, Linda (Charlie) Staight, numerous nieces, nephews, and many, many friends. Terry retired from Navistar in 2002 after 31 years of service. He loved being with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved bowling, fishing, camping, and golf. He and Gwen enjoyed wintering in Orange Beach, AL for 15 years. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with Interment to follow at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 pm 8 pm on Wednesday, July 17. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 16, 2019