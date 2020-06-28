Terry TAYLOR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TAYLOR, Terry E. Age 63, of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully at Miami Valley Hospital, on June 20, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Sr. and Annie Laura Taylor; sister, Doris (Elaine) Taylor. Terry leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter, Mercedes Taylor, Oakland, CA; brothers, George Taylor (Rosalyn), Billy Taylor (Paula), Willie Taylor, Jr.; sister, Diane Hand and many other family and friends. Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held on Monday, June 29th. All other family members & friends who knew Terry, the family would like you to go in prayer for him at 12:00 noon. HHRoberts.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved