Terry TAYLOR

TAYLOR, Terry E. Age 63, of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully at Miami Valley Hospital, on June 20, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Sr. and Annie Laura Taylor; sister, Doris (Elaine) Taylor. Terry leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter, Mercedes Taylor, Oakland, CA; brothers, George Taylor (Rosalyn), Billy Taylor (Paula), Willie Taylor, Jr.; sister, Diane Hand and many other family and friends. Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held on Monday, June 29th. All other family members & friends who knew Terry, the family would like you to go in prayer for him at 12:00 noon. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.