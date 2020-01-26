Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Terry THOMPSON

Terry THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON, Terry J. Passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was born September 7, 1937 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of William H. Thompson and Mary Alice Stethem. He was a graduate of Stivers High School, University of Dayton, and Miami University. He was a member of Stivers High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He also served in the U.S. Army. Terry was a well-respected teacher and coach in the Dayton and Kettering City Schools. He had a life long interest in travel and working with young people. His family and their wellbeing were always of utmost concern for him. He loved being a grandfather. He leaves behind his family: Wife of 48 years, Ruth Poffenberger Thompson; Children: Cynthia Schimer (Gerald), Christopher Sewell (Rhonda), James S Sewell (Anne) and Anne Shope (Roger); Grandchildren: Benjamin Schimer (Rebecca), Aaron Schimer, Gabriel Schimer (Danielle), Jordan Shawhan (Jacob), Lauren Sewell (Christian), Morgan Fisher (Andrew), Michael Shope (Sheryl), Rebecca Shope (Gabe); Great Grandchildren: Hailey, Levi, Logan, Mason, Adeline, Olivia, Eleanor and soon to arrive Rosalie. His grandchildren and great grandchildren all knew that he was the most"Handsome, Charming and Intelligent" man who existed, Terry made sure of that! His final wishes were for cremation. Services have been held. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, in care of arrangements. Donations in Terry's memory may be made to : 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420 or : 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020
