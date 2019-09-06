Home

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Terry Wiese


1952 - 2019
Terry Wiese Obituary
WIESE, Terry L. 66, of Middletown, died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at . She was born on November 4, 1952 in Morgantown, West Virginia to Carl and Linda Lou (Edburg) Wiese. Terry worked 20 years in the housekeeping department at Fort Hamilton Hospital, retiring as assistant director of housekeeping. She then spent 20 years at the United Way as an administrative assistant. Terry is survived by her sister, Tracy L. (Jim) Napier, her little buddy Roman, a host of cousins and all of her friends at Garden Manor. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Nancy (Sebald) Wiese; and sister, Tamara L. Wiese. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of both Forth Hamilton Hospital and . There will be a Gathering of Family & Friends on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:30 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Memorial contributions may be made to , 4310 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242 - OR - United Way of Greater Cincinnati-Middletown Area, 6820 Roosevelt Ave., Suite D, Middletown, OH 45005 - OR - Hope House Inc, 34 S. Main Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 6, 2019
