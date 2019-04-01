Home

ZIMMERMAN, Thaddeus "Tad" Age 70, passed on March 27th, 2019. Survived by his son, Dane (Tracy) Zimmerman; grandsons, Zachary Zimmerman and Andrew Zimmerman; step grandchildren Madison Colbert and Colin Colbert; sister, Barbara (David) Denlinger; brother, Jack (Sharon) Zimmerman; brother-in laws, Tom Clark and Scott (Kendra) Clark plus numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 26 years, Molly (Martha) Zimmerman, his parents, Glenn and Jean Zimmerman and brother-in law, Steve Clark. Lived primarily in Kettering all his life and attended Kettering Schools, Sinclair, and Wright State University. Worked in restaurant management most of his life and most notably worked as manager of Peasant Stock in the 80's and early 90's. Worked as manager of Karlo's Bistro in Florence, KY his last 15 years prior to retirement. There will be a private graveside service for family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or Sicsa. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 1, 2019
