Thelma BROWN
BROWN, Thelma 94, of Springfield, went home to the Lord on June 12, 2020 in Southbrook Care Center. She was born in Sandyhook, KY on August 1, 1925, the daughter of Lyman and Sabra Brown. Thelma was a member of the Greater Life Apostolic Church. She enjoyed raising a garden, canning, cooking and sewing her own clothes. Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; great-great grandson, Keith; four brothers and three sisters. Survivors include her sons, Carl (Loretta) Brown, Kenneth (Laura) Brown, Paul (Sherri) Brown, Danny Brown and Donald (Espy Jane) Brown; daughters, Wanda Calhoon, Karen Casto and Linda Fields; brother, Leo (Liz) Brown; sisters, Geneva Disney, Beulah Adams, Elizabeth Mounts, Barb Newton, Bonnie Brown and Cathy Nichols; 21 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Services to honor Thelma will be Thursday at 2:00PM in the Greater Life Apostolic Church 200 Snyder St. with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00PM. Burial to follow in Enon Cemetery. Memorial contributions are requested to the Kidney Foundation. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
