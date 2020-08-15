1/1
Thelma Chasteen
CHASTEEN, Thelma Thelma Chasteen, age 88, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born in Harlan County, Kentucky, on February 28, 1932, to the late Robert and Margaret King. Thelma worked at Pillsbury and United Floor Fashions for many years, before retiring. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, James Chasteen; son, Don Dozier; stepdaughter, Diane Webb; grandchildren, Scott Dozier, Tiffany Dozier, Emily Green, Hannah Webb; great-grandchildren, Ben Green, Griffin, Bixler, Rory, Leo Dozier; siblings, Brenda Cassim, Beatrice Stanley, George King; and best friend, Joan Helton. Thelma was preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence Dozier; daughter-in-law, Elvanetta Dozier; siblings, Hubert King, Kenneth King, Ora Johnson, and Anna Lee Pyles. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 1 pm until 2 pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow on Monday, at 2 pm at the funeral home. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 15, 2020.
