DAVIS, Thelma Marie Age 95 of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at . She was born in Arno, Virginia on April 12, 1923 the daughter of Vilder & Vestie (Clark) Flanary. She was a member of the First Church of God in Fairborn. She loved to read, write and sing gospel songs and play the piano. She is survived by her children Betty L. (Dick) Campbell, Elmer H. (Arlene) Davis Jr., Brenda (Kenny) Louderback, Ralph E. (Hazel) Davis and David G. Davis; grandchildren Anthony W. Finley, Athena L. Marini, Christina M. Brandel, Kelly S. Werner, Tammy Knight, Christopher Davis, Greg Davis, Jodie L. Etzler, Ryan M. Davis and Andrew Davis; 24 great grandchildren; 33 great great grandchildren; brother Herbert Flannary; numerous nieces and nephews and her special friend Gerri Pastor. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 62 years Elmer H. Davis in 2002; daughter Burnetta F. Neace; granddaughter Athena "Tina" Marina; brothers Earl, Ray, Ralph, Edward and Melvin; and sisters Ethel, Eppie, Virgie, Dovie and Barbara. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 10:00 am 12:00 pm at the Fairborn First Church of God, 1635 Montgomery Ave., Fairborn. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 12:00 pm at the church with Pastor Lowell Lay officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Thelma's memory to the First Church of God, 1635 Montgomery Ave., Fairborn, Ohio 45324. Services have been entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary