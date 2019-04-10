|
DAVIS, Thelma Marie 95 of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 10:00 am 11:00 am at the Fairborn First Church of God, 1635 Montgomery Ave., Fairborn. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am at the church with Pastor Lowell Lay officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Thelma's memory to the First Church of God, 1635 Montgomery Ave., Fairborn, Ohio 45324. Services have been entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019