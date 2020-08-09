DUNSON, Thelma M. Age 79, of Dayton, Ohio, transitioned from this life to be in the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Thelma was born September 13, 1940, in Douglasville, Georgia, to the late Reverend David Lee and Roseann Springer. Thelma was also preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 60 years, Willie Joe Dunson, Sr; 2 children, Rose Dunson and Willie Joe Dunson, Jr.; grandson, William J. Nimmo. Thelma leaves to cherish precious memories and celebrate her life; 3 beloved children, Mildred Hundley, Jo Dunson-Nimmo and Sheila (Maurice) Dunson-Black; 5 endeared grandchildren, Loss (Candice) Hundley, MiLinda (Joel) Zabramba, Shenae Dunson, Shawn (Shanita) Dunson and Shemeka Dunson; 3 great-grandchildren, Rose Zabramba, Derriyan Dunson and Evelyn Zabramba; 6 siblings, Rose Luckie, Ruby Leigh, Peggy Wyatt, Annie Williams, Willie (Brenda) Springer and Harry Springer. Walk through viewing services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. A small service will follow for immediate family only. Reverend Arthur Bell Jr., officiating. Interment: West Memory Garden.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store