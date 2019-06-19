EMRICK, Thelma Jean Age 84, of Germantown, OH, passed away Sunday June 16, 2019 from complications due to cancer. She was born in Ripley, OH, on May 7, 1935 to the late Ann (Adams) and Jack Gardner. Thelma worked for Valley View Schools with 36 years of service; and was a devoted member of St. Johns United Church of Christ. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth F. Emrick I; a grandson, Matthew Emrick; and a sister Barbara Gardner. Thelma is survived by her daughters, Lori Harvey and Kira (Steve Powers) Hendry; her sons, Kenneth Emrick II, and David Emrick. She was blessed with 6 grandchildren Andrea Snider, Allison Hendry, Brittany Hendry, Adam Emrick, Amanda Emrick and Ted Sizemore; her brother Jack (Kathy) Gardner; and her sister Kay Estep. She was doubly blessed with 2 great-grandchildren, Gavin Snider and Kylee Sizemore. The family will receive friends 10 - 11:30 a.m., Saturday June 22, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown. The Funeral Service will be Private for the family with burial at Germantown Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net Published in Dayton Daily News on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary