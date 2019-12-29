|
ENTWISLE, Thelma Jean Age 85, of Marysville, formerly of Laura, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Prestige Gardens Rehab & Nursing Center in Marysville. She was born July 21, 1934 to the late Andrew Lee & Bernice Faye (Barker) Wilson in Paris, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Henry Entwisle Jr; parents and sister Marie Stambough. She will be missed and remembered by her loving daughter Patty Entwisle (Terry) Turner of Raymond; grandchildren Jeremy (Brandi) Brumbaugh and Aaron (Tasha) Brumbaugh; great grandchildren Tyler, Laehla, Hayden, and Delilah Brumbaugh and siblings Edith (Robert) Hoertt of Beavercreek, Carolyn (Jerry) Phillips of Tipp City, and Andy (Sandy) Wilson of Greenville. Thelma loved going to auctions with her husband Henry and spending time with her family. She also loved going to garage sales with her daughter and attending church with her daughter and son-in-law. The family will receive friends from 9-11 AM on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Children's Hospital, 1 Children's Pl, Dayton, OH 45404. Online memories of Thelma may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019