FRALEY, Thelma Jean Born February 25, 1940 On Thursday the 26th of March 2020 our mother began a new journey. Oh the ones who went before, how long and deeply she had missed them, finally to see them again: Her dear parents who had been called when she was barely a girl; Mamaw and Papaw (Tom and Alifair Rigdon) who took her into their home, who during the great depression also welcomed any other family member and employed them in the manufacture of barrel hoopsso strong their faith which they bequeathed to her; Tommy her wonderful wandering brother. Half brothers Kenneth Thacker whose heart was the tender counter-point to his iron knuckles, Pastor Raymond Thacker the faithful saint who fed and welcomed the poorest of children into the old New Richmond Church of God, and Jim Bob taken so long ago on a lonesome Florida Highway. Half sister Nettie Thacker McIntosh the one who remained longest but lived too far away. Most of all she was to see her Jock, Clyde Fraley to some, the boy who swept her off her teenage feet and devoted the rest of his life to her and their children. What a happy reunion! A very young and no doubt scared mother of two left Flemingsburg Kentucky with her husband looking for work and security. Neither had finished high school. She would have told you her best accomplishment was her children: Sandra retired nurse and the first college graduate in all her family; Clyde Jr. a very blue collar guy with a propensity for excessive communication--you can call him Bub if you're family; David the business man other men depend on on to feed their families; Brenda a computer programmer analysther dad called her peaches; and Joe the high school football star, Dave's associate, and mom's baby. Fran Cummings married her oldest son, Clyde, and became the 3rd daughter. Brenda married her childhood sweetheart, Clyde Williams. Jeff Knight so long ago none remember when became the unofficial but well loved 4th son and Brenda Kay Dugan who at the age of fourteen was grafted as a 3rd daughter. Sandra gave her children a wonderful father by marrying Ron Greene. Brittany Fletcher came to marry Joe and was welcomed as the 2nd daughter-in-law. This group has increased by 23 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. We miss her dearly now and will miss her until the morning we meet her over there. The young mother lost her fear, became a nurse's aid, an income tax preparer, earned a high school diploma, an associate degree in nursing, a registered nurse, and went on to become a director of nursing, the DON; she even trained her future daughter-in-law as a nurses aid, all while feeding her family and any hungry kid who walked thru her door, and they did. She baked cakes for birthdays, picked splinters from fingers with a sewing needle, and spanked butts that needed spanked. She hugged. She Prayed. She fried the world's best cornbread. She stayed with our father through better and worse. We love you mom. We know you're enjoying your reunion.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 29, 2020