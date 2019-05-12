|
|
GAINES, Thelma "Baba" Thelma Gaines affectionately known as "Baba" to family and friends, passed away on Tuesday April 23, 2019. Her loving niece, Dawn Carter, was with her as she peacefully transitioned to be with our Lord. Thelma was the last of the siblings born to William Wood and Corrie Culpepper Wood. Preceding her in death were her brothers David, Fred, Donald, William, and Louis Wood. Thelma is survived by two daughters, Geneva Vargas, spouse (Richard) and Rande Jackson, spouse (Victor), grandsons Duane Vargas and Brian Jackson, granddaughter Courtney Dunham (Dwayne), great grandchildren, Jaiden, Justin, Aubrey, Blake, Emerie and Fallyn. No funeral services will be held per her wishes. A small memorial service will be planned for June 2019.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2019