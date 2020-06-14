GARNER, Thelma Age 87, Hamilton died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Golden Years Nursing Home. She was born in Hammond, Kentucky on December 20, 1932, the daughter of Dallas and Ethel (Mills) Broughton. She was a 1950 graduate, of Hamilton High School, and married William E. Garner, on May 1, 1974, in Hamilton. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2006. She had been employed, as a computer operator/supervisor, for the Leshner Corp. She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Ann (Milt) Holstein, Hamilton; a sister, Norma Jean Broughton, Hamilton; two grandchildren Kevin (Sara) Holstein and Krista (Brad) Kuntz and three great grandchildren, Adam and Luke Holstein and Andrew Kuntz. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Irene Broughton. A private funeral service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. The family wishes to give special thanks to The Golden Years Nursing Facility and Staff for their wonderful care. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 14, 2020.