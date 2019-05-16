Home

POWERED BY

Services
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
For more information about
Thelma HERZOG
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
Dayton, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma HERZOG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma HERZOG


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thelma HERZOG Obituary
HERZOG (Freiberger), Thelma I. Age 95, of Vandalia, passed away Mon. May 13, 2019. She was born March 5, 1924 in Dayton, the daughter of the late George & Mary Ellen (Hannauer) Freiberger. Thelma was a charter member of Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church & head cook at the Q of M School for many years where she made her famous peanut butter bars that students loved. She also coached softball & kick ball teams to several League Championships. She enjoyed going to Phillips Aquatic Club, playing cards & bingo with her many friends & was a bowler for many years winning on the TV show Bowling For Dollars. Preceded in death by her husband, Lester, brothers, George, Norman & Jerry, sisters, Mary Barlow & Emily Badders. Survived by her daughters, Pat Benning Hall, Cindy Dale & husband Gary, 5 grandchildren, Melanie Hodges (Dave), Matthew & Morgan Benning, Lori Heineman (Steve), Lindsay Bowser, 7 great-grandchildren, Michael & Mark Armstrong, Nola Hodges, Gillian & Allison Heineman, Emma & Zachary Bowser & numerous nieces & nephews. Cindy would like to thank her family, Gary, Lori, Lindsay, Steve & grandchildren for their love & support. Without them she would never have been able to grant mom's wish of living at home the past 12 years. Also thank you to Brookhaven Nursing Center staff for their loving care of Thelma the past 2 months. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, Dayton with Father Joshua Otusafo, celebrant. Burial Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Church, in Thelma's memory. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel", Dayton, Ohio. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now