HERZOG (Freiberger), Thelma I. Age 95, of Vandalia, passed away Mon. May 13, 2019. She was born March 5, 1924 in Dayton, the daughter of the late George & Mary Ellen (Hannauer) Freiberger. Thelma was a charter member of Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church & head cook at the Q of M School for many years where she made her famous peanut butter bars that students loved. She also coached softball & kick ball teams to several League Championships. She enjoyed going to Phillips Aquatic Club, playing cards & bingo with her many friends & was a bowler for many years winning on the TV show Bowling For Dollars. Preceded in death by her husband, Lester, brothers, George, Norman & Jerry, sisters, Mary Barlow & Emily Badders. Survived by her daughters, Pat Benning Hall, Cindy Dale & husband Gary, 5 grandchildren, Melanie Hodges (Dave), Matthew & Morgan Benning, Lori Heineman (Steve), Lindsay Bowser, 7 great-grandchildren, Michael & Mark Armstrong, Nola Hodges, Gillian & Allison Heineman, Emma & Zachary Bowser & numerous nieces & nephews. Cindy would like to thank her family, Gary, Lori, Lindsay, Steve & grandchildren for their love & support. Without them she would never have been able to grant mom's wish of living at home the past 12 years. Also thank you to Brookhaven Nursing Center staff for their loving care of Thelma the past 2 months. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, Dayton with Father Joshua Otusafo, celebrant. Burial Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Church, in Thelma's memory. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel", Dayton, Ohio. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com