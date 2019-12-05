|
|
HESS (Howard), Thelma June Age 87, of Middletown, Oh qiuetly passed away in her home with her daughters lovenly at her side as she joined the Lord. Thelma was born on April 25, 1932 in Lebanon, Oh. She attended Monroe High School. She retired in 1993 from Aeronca (Middletown, Oh) after 43 years of service. Thelma is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Hess, parents Autie and Fannie Howard, brothers Clifford and William Howard, sisters Marie Cobb, Mildred Bottles, Prudie Morris, Lillian Constiner, Opal Zwick and Pearl Neal, daughter Judy Redmon. Thelma is survived by her brothers Autie "Bud" (Ester) Howard, Curt Howard, sister Janet (James) Craig, daughters Connie (Donald) Baker, Pam (Frank) Davis and Deborah Neal, grandchildren Frank, Julie, Lorie, Brian, Justin, Tara and Susan, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews andfriends. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12 pm at Anderson Funeral Home in Franklin. Visitation on Saturday, December 7, 2019 one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial to follow services at Springboro Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Middletown for their compassionate care.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 5, 2019