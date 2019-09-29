|
|
JOHNSON, Thelma Mae Age 99 of Dayton, Ohio departed this life Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born October 5, 1919 in McNeil, Arkansas to the late Henry and Serviller Broomfield. Thelma was also preceded in death by her husband, Willie Lee Johnson and son, Fred Johnson. She is survived by (3) daughters, Emma (John) Mitchell, Ora Bell (Arthur) Mayo and Shollet (Leonard) Wise; (1) son, Alfred Johnson; (7) grandchildren, (15) great grandchildren and many great, great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Mae Ella Johnson; sister-in-law, Thelma Cooper; a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. MONDAY, September 30, 2019 at ST. JAMES AME CHURCH, 202 Strand Ave., with Reverend Dr. Veronica Watkins, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019