Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ST. JAMES AME CHURCH
202 Strand Ave.
Dayton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. James AME Church
202 Strand Ave.
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma JOHNSON


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, Thelma Mae Age 99 of Dayton, Ohio departed this life Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born October 5, 1919 in McNeil, Arkansas to the late Henry and Serviller Broomfield. Thelma was also preceded in death by her husband, Willie Lee Johnson and son, Fred Johnson. She is survived by (3) daughters, Emma (John) Mitchell, Ora Bell (Arthur) Mayo and Shollet (Leonard) Wise; (1) son, Alfred Johnson; (7) grandchildren, (15) great grandchildren and many great, great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Mae Ella Johnson; sister-in-law, Thelma Cooper; a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. MONDAY, September 30, 2019 at ST. JAMES AME CHURCH, 202 Strand Ave., with Reverend Dr. Veronica Watkins, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now