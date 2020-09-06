KARP, Thelma B. Age 84, of Centerville, passed away September 4, 2020. She was born December 25, 1935, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Shirley and Jenny Rein. Thelma is survived by her children, Allan Karp, Esther and Jay Weiss, Robert and Lynette Karp; grandchildren, Rachel and Chris Dillon, Evan Weiss, Sarah and Blake White, Josh Karp, Matthew Karp, Tiffany and David Alvord, Sophia Karp; great-grandchildren, Addison Dillon, Riley Dillon, Hunter White; sisters, Donna Swerdlow; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Karp in 2019, granddaughter, Leah Karp, and her sister, Elaine Bloom. A graveside service will be held at 3 PM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Davids Cemetery, Kettering, Ohio. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.



