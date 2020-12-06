1/1
Thelma LUCAS
1931 - 2020
LUCAS, Thelma J.

Age 89, of Dayton, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. She was a wonderful and devoted wife to the late Ed

Lucas. She was a graduate of Dunbar High School and retired from Maria-Joseph Living Care Center. She was a faithful member of Freedom Faith M. B. Church where she served as an usher. Preceded in death by parents, William and Evelyn Fields; son, Joseph Arnold; daughter, Cecelia Arnold; five siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Charles Arnold; daughters, JoAnn Caldwell, Anita Baker, Constance Arnold, Phyllis Clements, Carol Rose; brother, William Fields; sisters, Helen Glosson, Delores

Thurman; a host of grandchildren, great & great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am, Tuesday, December 8, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. Interment West Memory Gardens.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
09:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
