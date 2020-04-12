|
McCANN, Thelma 92, devoted wife, mother and grandmother and long time resident of Springfield and Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 31, 2020 and is now reunited with her husband of 60 years, Jerry. Born in 1927, she was raised in Springfield, Ohio by her mother Edna (Ross), along with her sisters Virginia (Ginny) and Martha. Thelma attended Wittenberg University to become a teacher. She married Jerry McCann in 1953 after he returned from serving in Korea. She became a telephone operator for Ohio Bell during the time when switchboards and wires were used to connect callers. Thelma became a full-time mom and a devoted teacher/tutor to Michael and David from the mid 1950's to the late 1960's. The family moved from Springfield, Ohio to West Carrollton, Ohio in 1972 so Jerry would be closer to his job at Frigidaire. Then, for several years in the 1970s she worked as a telephone operator at the Corporate Headquarters of Top Value Enterprises (Yellow TV Trading Stamps - remember those?). When Jerry retired from General Motors in 1995, they relocated to South Florida. Thelma and Jerry moved to Mentor, Ohio to be near their family in August 2013. Jerry passed away in November 2013. Thelma enjoyed living at Parker Place until January 2019, when she relocated to Governor's Pointe assisted living. Thelma is survived by her son Michael of Cincinnati, Ohio, son David and daughter-in-law Siobhan (Carter), and grandchildren Patrick and Kylie McCann of Painesville, Ohio. No services are planned at this time. The McCann family would like to thank Governor's Pointe staff and residents, Hospice of Western Reserve and Parker Place residents and staff for their friendship, caring and help in making Thelma's last few years happy and healthy for her. We would also like to thank Pam Baker (Menz), Thelma's niece, for her caring and support over the years. The family asks that donations be made in Thelma's name to Hospice of Western Reserve or Holden Arboretum in the Cleveland area, or in the Dayton Area to Aullwood Garden or Carillon Park.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020