Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
522 North 12th Street
Miamisburg, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
David's Cemetery
Kettering, OH
Thelma MULLINS


1938 - 2019
Thelma MULLINS Obituary
MULLINS, Thelma M. "Shirley" Age 80 of Miami Twp. passed away Monday September 16, 2019 at . Shirley was born October 3, 1938 in Sunbright, TN to the late Willard E. and Agnes (Pittman) Smith. Also preceding her in death was her husband Jack W. Mullins in 1995 and sister Mary E. Padgett. She is survived by her son; Gary Mullins of Miami Twp., daughter; Teresa Woodhouse of Naples, FL, sister; Dorothy Haley of Dayton, granddaughter Kayla and husband Robbie Wilson of Moraine and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Shirley was a faithful member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Chu rch Miamisburg. Visitation will be Thursday September 19, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 522 North 12th Street, Miamisburg, OH 45342. Funeral services will be Friday September 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Miracle officiating. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery, Kettering. Memorial contributions may be made to of Greater Dayton or . Arrangements: Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.
Download Now