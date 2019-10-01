|
NEAL, Thelma "Jean" Age 81 passed away peacefully Friday September 27, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born on September 27th, 1938 in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Andrew and Mary Lee (nee Riddle) Neal. She lived in Hamilton, Ohio at the time of her death. Throughout her adult life Jean worked at a machine shop; she also cleaned apartments for Kingston Green and provided housekeeping services before she retired. Jean truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She enjoyed traveling, the beach, birdwatching, going for daily walks, playing cards, and most of all spending time with her family and friends. She was a strong, independent woman and would be the first one there to help anyone in need. She loved her family and friends deeply and was loved deeply by everyone that knew her. She is survived by siblings Lacy Neal, Johnny Neal, Glenn Neal, Hazel Neal, Ethel Flannery, Lois Kerby and Sheila Neal; sisters-in-law, Edith Neal and Lilla Neal and was also survived by many special nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Mildred Kerby, Milton Neal, Benny Neal, Irene Dawes, Charles Neal, Samuel Neal, James Neal, Francis Neal, and Albert Neal. A Graveside Service in Greenwood Cemetery will be Friday October 4, 2019 at 1PM.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 1, 2019