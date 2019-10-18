|
PIKE (Clark), Thelma R. Age 86 of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church, and had attended Salem Church of God. Thelma is survived by her children: David (Bobbie) Pike of Arcanum, Janet Rader of Middletown, Robert (Mary) Pike of Lewisburg, daughter-in-law: Linda Pike of Greenville, 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, brother: James (Kym) Clark of DE, sister: Maxine Emerson of WV, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Rev. Paul Verdayne Pike, parents: George R. and Linnie (Burns) Clark, son: Gary Pike and sister: Barbara Morris. A Memorial Service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 (TODAY) at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Bill Edwards officiating. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
