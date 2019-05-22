Home

Thelma REEDER
Thelma REEDER Obituary
REEDER, Thelma Age 96, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. Thelma loved sewing and playing BINGO and especially loved her cat, Pumpkin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Presley Guy Reeder; and by a son-in-law, Steve Flannery; She is survived by daughters, Dianne Reeder, Darlene (Ron) Curry, and Denise (Paul) Leonard; grandchildren, Cris Leonard, Shannon (John Combs) Jent, and Nikki Leonard; great grandchildren, Casie (Victor) Brown, Destiny Jent, and Annie Jent; a special niece, Donna Gregg; and by a special friend, Jon Leonard. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in Dayton Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to: www.TobiasFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 22, 2019
