Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
View Map
Thelma Rutan


1936 - 2019
Thelma Rutan Obituary
RUTAN, Thelma Marlene 82, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, formerly of Springfield, graduated from her earthly home to her home in Glory on July 18, 2019. She was born on October 7, 1936, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Ersell Coy and Clara Jane (Miller) Cochran. Marlene was the loving and devoted wife to the late Richard Leroy Rutan who preceded her on June 26, 2014. She was also the caring mother to Cheryl Lynn (Mark) Seevers, Richard William (Lisa) Rutan and Scott Howard (Laurie) Rutan; treasured grandmother to Ashley (Kyle) Dyer, Austin (Meredith) Seevers, Aaron (Ashley Kay) Seevers, Kehlan (Sarah) Rutan and Shawnee (Jonathan) Olea; deeply loved great-grandma to Kiera, Keegan, Donovan, Jackson, Charley, Curtis, Amarie, Brady, Kenson and Meah Kate; dear sister to Norma Jean Hawke and Judy Burton; and special aunt to several nieces and nephews. Along with her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Henry Hawke. Marlene was committed to her family and was a faithful servant to her Lord and Savior. She was a long time member at First Christian Church where she was heavily involved in women's Bible studies, hosted youth parties and was always willing to lend a hand to help in any way she could. Marlene worked for YSI and Navistar but her true calling was to take care of her family. She was the sweetest woman you'd ever meet and her greatest joy was to spend time with her family, especially her grandkids and great- grandkids. Viewing will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 3-7p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER with service on Tuesday, July 23 at 11a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heartland Hospice, 205 North St. Lucasville, Ohio 45648. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 21, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
