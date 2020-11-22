84, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Friends Care Center in Yellow Springs. She was born October 16, 1936, in Kingston, Ohio, the daughter of John R. and Thelma (Dunn) Garvey. Survivors include her fivechildren, Roberta & Tom Scurlock, Ronald & Charlotte Bishop, Kathleen Zock, Terry & Gina Bishop and Robert W. Bishop, Jr.; two step-children, Les Swisher and Lisa Bloom; siblings, Larrylee & Marty Garvey, Virgil & Estelle Garvey, Robert & Bertha Garvey, Ruby & Bill Longwell; sister-in-law, Betty Garvey and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Swisher and siblings, Ivanelle West, Earl West, Leon West, Roy & Christine West, Nancy Smith and Cecil Garvey. Private services held at theconvenience of the family. Arrangements by



CONROY FUNERAL HOME