1/1
Thelma SWISHER
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SWISHER, Thelma "Jean"

84, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Friends Care Center in Yellow Springs. She was born October 16, 1936, in Kingston, Ohio, the daughter of John R. and Thelma (Dunn) Garvey. Survivors include her five

children, Roberta & Tom Scurlock, Ronald & Charlotte Bishop, Kathleen Zock, Terry & Gina Bishop and Robert W. Bishop, Jr.; two step-children, Les Swisher and Lisa Bloom; siblings, Larrylee & Marty Garvey, Virgil & Estelle Garvey, Robert & Bertha Garvey, Ruby & Bill Longwell; sister-in-law, Betty Garvey and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Swisher and siblings, Ivanelle West, Earl West, Leon West, Roy & Christine West, Nancy Smith and Cecil Garvey. Private services held at the

convenience of the family. Arrangements by


CONROY FUNERAL HOME



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conroy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved