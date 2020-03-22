Home

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-3373
Thelma THOMPSON

Thelma THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON, Thelma M. 92, of Miamisburg, passed away on Monday March 16, 2020 in Walnut Creek Nursing Home. She was born February 7, 1928 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Wilbur and Bessie (Molen) Morris. She is survived by two sons; Mark Thompson and Bruce (Christy) Thompson; one granddaughter, Stephanie Thompson; several nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Fred B. Thompson, two brothers and one sister. Private graveside services will be held for the family at Dayton Memorial Park. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020
