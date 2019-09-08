|
VISCOMI, Thelma Age 89, of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, September 3, 2019 at Garden Manor. She was born September 24, 1929 in Middletown, OH to Herman and Jennie (Hummel) Pohlable. Thelma is survived by 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sal Viscomi; sons, Cletus Martin Jr. and Ronald Lee Martin; brothers, Carl, Robert, and John Pohlable; sisters, Agnes Dougherty and Stella Cress. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens- Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Jerry Minor officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 8, 2019