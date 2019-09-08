|
WOZOLEK, Thelma Virginia "Granny" Of West Carrollton, Ohio, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Thelma was born August 31, 1922, in California, Pennsylvania, as the youngest child of John and Nina Pearl Walker. She married Joseph (Ed) Wozolek, and they had 5 children that they raised together in Denbeau Heights, PA: her first child, Ed (wife Annie) who made sure that his mother was able to have her hair done each week; her daughter, Darlene Hendricks (husband Jim) who was the saint who cared for her mother the last 5 years of her life; her ornery son Ronnie, who made her laugh till the day he died; the pretty son, Joe Walker (wife Jolene) who could make her mad and proud all in the same minute; and her baby, Gary the pilot (wife Dia). In addition to mothering those five, she worked outside the home as a hot riveter on the railroad to support her family when her husband was crushed in a coal mining accident. Granny had 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren that she loved dearly. She loved to travel with family and friends. She treasured her time with friends at The Center in the Woods in California, PA, especially the Dart Team members. After moving to West Carrollton, she was lucky to have made many new friends at Miamisburg's Senior Center Bingo and West Carrollton's Senior Center Euchre group for which she and her family are grateful. Special thanks to staff from , Lavender Home Health Care, and Anna's Angels for their exceptional care and kindness during Thelma's final months. There will be no services at Thelma's request. Instead her family hopes that she is already playing bingo and euchre with her friends and family who were waiting for her in heaven. They better watch out...she hates to lose!
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019