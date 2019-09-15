Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
BANTA, Theodore "Ted", "Daddy" 80, of Springfield passed away on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 at his home. He was born in Paris, Kentucky the son of James Banta, Sr. and Mary (Elliott) Banta on September 8th, 1938. He graduated from Springfield South and retired from WPAFB in 1998 where he was a computer specialist. He is survived by his children: Marcus (Destany) Banta, Victor Banta and La'Rese Watkins; two sisters: Carol Banta and Marie (Donald) Taylor; 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and many friends. He is preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Grace (Watkins) Banta and a brother, James Banta. He was loved in his community and known by all. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, September 18th at 11:00 a.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
