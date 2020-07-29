1/1
THEODORE BEACH
1946 - 2020
BEACH, Theodore Louis Theodore Louis Beach, 73, of Donnelsville, died on July 26, 2020. He was born on September 10, 1946, in Springfield. Ted graduated from Tecumseh High School and attended Parsons College. Ted had a passion for manufacturing excellence and continued the legacy of the family business, Beach Manufacturing Company. Ted served as President of the Company for 45 years. Ted had many other passions including racing! He founded Beach Boys Motorsports and spent most weekends on the track cheering on his sons, Teddy and Todd. Ted also loved spending time with his wife and family at his homes in Fort Myers, Florida and Pelee Island, Canada. He is survived by his wife, Judie; son, Teddy W. Beach; daughter, Dawn Campbell; and granddaughters, Madison Burkitt and Cassidy Campbell. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Louie Hidy Beach; sister, Lorinda Beach Bartell; son, Todd Beach, and sons, Joel Campbell and Walt "JR" Campbell. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Aug 1, 2020, from 5-10 p.m. in Donnelsville (120 N. Hampton Rd). Social distancing and masks will be required per the Governor's Orders as we safely celebrate Ted's life. Online expressions of sympathy and Ted's memorial tribute video may be viewed at www.littletonandrue.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 10:00 PM
Donnelsville
