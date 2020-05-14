Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
Theodore BERNSTEIN


1939 - 2020
Theodore BERNSTEIN Obituary
BERNSTEIN, Theodore W. M.D. Passed away at home, peacefully surrounded by his family on May 10, 2020. He was born on October 24, 1939 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire to the late Theodore and Pauline Bernstein. An early childhood sledding accident, that included waiting on a diagnosis from an "important" doctor from the big city of Boston, led to his immediate decision that he would become a Neurosurgeon at the age of 5. He moved with his family to Springfield, OH and attended Catholic Central. He was a graduate of Xavier University and the University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine. He did his surgical residency in Syracuse at the State College of NY. He returned to Ohio and settled in the Dayton area to practice. During his over 50 years of practice, Dr. Bernstein would go on to treat thousands of patients. Throughout his career he contributed to the advancement of the neurosurgical profession through research and integration of technology in the field that impacted the lives of so many. Ted was a work hard, play hard guy. His many passions included skiing, woodworking, boating (especially sailing), reading, tennis, photography, golf, fishing and of course his love of cars. He was an avid collector of classic cars and raced vintage cars at tracks throughout the US. He loved spending time with his family and friends at home, Crested Butte, Colorado and Torch Lake, Michigan. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Luzia (Pimentel) Bernstein; children Barbara Bernstein (Bill) McIntyre, Susan (George) Hofer, Ted (Laura) Bernstein, Martha Bernstein; grandchildren Billy and Teddy McIntyre, Cara and Matthew Hofer, Trace and Peyton Bernstein; and brothers Fred (Cheryl) and Dick (Norma) Bernstein. Ted will be remembered fondly by the many people whose lives he touched as a loving husband and father, a talented surgeon, and loyal friend. Visitation will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Dayton, OH 45429. Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Cincinnati Medical School scholarship fund in Ted's memory (class of 1965) at https://foundation.uc.edu/give. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 14, 2020
