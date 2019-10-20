Home

BOBAK, Theodore Edward "Ted" 63, of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday October 17, 2019 in Kettering Medical Center. He was born August 19, 1956 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Alexander and Patricia (Herlinger) Bobak. He was a member of Miamisburg Assembly of God Church. He is survived by his wife, Terri (Francis) Bobak; granddaughter, Faith; daughter, Sarah; step-son, Philip Nunamaker; step-daughter, Heather Nunamaker; brother, Randy (Maria Beisel) Bobak; sister, Toni (Dennis) Buckner; Preceded in death by his parents and step-son Ryan Michael Nunamaker. A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday with Pastor Matt Morgan officiating. Burial will follow in Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019
