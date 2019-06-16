Home

POWERED BY

Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore CWIOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore CWIOK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theodore CWIOK Obituary
CWIOK, Theodore "Ted" Cincinnati, 70, passed away June 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosemary (nee Kovach) Cwiok; devoted father of Ted (Chrissy) Cwiok and Courtney (Andrew) Simon; loving grandfather of Kyle & Gracie Magee and Sophia & Margo Simon; dear brother of Diane Huth and Joe Cwiok. Visitation Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Good Shepherd Church, 8815 E Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
Download Now