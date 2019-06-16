|
CWIOK, Theodore "Ted" Cincinnati, 70, passed away June 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosemary (nee Kovach) Cwiok; devoted father of Ted (Chrissy) Cwiok and Courtney (Andrew) Simon; loving grandfather of Kyle & Gracie Magee and Sophia & Margo Simon; dear brother of Diane Huth and Joe Cwiok. Visitation Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Good Shepherd Church, 8815 E Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019