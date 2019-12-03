Home

KOWALSKI, Theodore J. Age 76 passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at his residence. Ted was born and raised in East Chicago, Indiana to the late Stanley and Violet Kowalski. He was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute. Ted went on with his education to receive a Bachelors, Masters and then his PhD at Indiana State University. He began his career in Indiana as a Speech and Hearing teacher, followed by a position as an assistant principal. After receiving his PhD he was an associate superintendent in Charleston, Illinois, a Superintendent of the Tippecanoe School Corporation in Lafayette, Indiana, professor at St. Louis University, Dean of Teachers College and professor at Ball State University for over twenty years, professor at University of Dayton endowed chair "Kuntz Family Chair in Education Administration", and then retired in 2016. He is preceded in death by his brother Stanley Jr. Ted is survived by his wife of 53 years Mary Anne Kowalski, their children Catherine (Gregory) Laneve, Christopher, Timothy, and Thomas (Anna) Kowalski, grandchildren Grant, Claire, Julia, Nathan, and Greyson, brother William Kowalski, sisters Lucy (Richard) Flint, and Kathleen Cassidy, brother-in-law Charles (Judith) Lightner and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass 11:00AM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 Church of the Ascension 2001 Woodman Dr. Kettering, Ohio; family will receive friends 10:00AM to 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers contributions can be given in Ted's memory to . Condolences can be expressed to the family www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019
