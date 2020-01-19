Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
PORUMB, Jr., Theodore J. "Ted" 65, departed this earth on January 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Theodore Porumb Sr, his mother Vivian Ann, his brother Walter Paul, and several cousins. He is survived, remembered, and forever loved by his wife of 34 years, Gail, his children, Nikki, Teddy (Tara), and Caity, granddaughters Elyza Jo and Isabella Marie, brothers Tony, Jerry, and Mark, and sisters LouAnn, Teresa, and Marcia, step-mother Helen Ondre, step-siblings Chris Ondre and Marijo Schlecht (Craig), and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and good friends. Ted was an alumnus of Chaminade High School and graduated from Northridge High School in 1972. After graduation, he traveled the country with good friend, Chuck Szabo, and played trumpet with Old Tricks and Topaz. His love of music continued with running lights for Bramble, where he met his wife. Ted was a member of Moose Lodge 73 in Beavercreek, where he spent time with good friends. He loved fishing with his dad, children and grandchildren. Ted was an avid Mazda RX-7 owner, owning three generations of RX-7s and teaching his children the same love of rotary engines. He was devoted to his family and they are lost without him. Funeral Service will be held on January 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Visitation will be January 19, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm also at the funeral home. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020
