VERSTEEG, Theodore P. "Ted" 66, of Springfield completed his journey and began a new one on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born April 1, 1953 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John and Jean (Doehla) Versteeg. He was a 1976 graduate from the school of business at Ohio University. Ted was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. He was a deacon at Covenant Presbyterian Church and a member of University Club of Springfield. Ted had a passion for his 1967 GTO and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Jennifer L. (Heckler) Versteeg; Katie J. (Ryan) Stewart of Dover, Tennessee; James "JR" Richard (Michelle) Versteeg of Springfield; four grandchildren, Callie, Hank, Travis Stewart and Dylan James Versteeg. He was preceded in death by one brother, Mark Versteeg. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Ted's life will be held on Saturday at 10:30 am in the funeral home with Pastor Stan Gockel officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45503 or Phi Gamma Delta Educational Foundation, Inc. PO Box 4599, Lexington, KY 40544-4599. Donations should have in the memo line. John Cassese Leadership Scholarship. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 14, 2019