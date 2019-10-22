Home

Morris Sons Funeral Home
104 West Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
(937) 298-6560
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morris Sons Funeral Home
104 West Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Morris Sons Funeral Home
104 West Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
WILSON, Colonel Theodore "Tom" Age 81 died on October 20, 2019 at his home in Fairborn, Ohio. He was born in 1938 in Columbus, Ohio to Margaret (Thomas) and Theodore Wilson. He married Karla Cooper in 1983 and they lived happily together in Beavercreek, Ohio for 36 years. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister LoAnn Newton. He is survived by his beloved wife, Karla Wilson, daughters Chancy Eylicio (Manuel) and Meredith Desliu (Ryan), and grandchildren, Hailey Eylicio, Nora Desliu and Isla Desliu. Tom was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served as a dentist in the Air Force for 26 years and retired in 1990. He enjoyed spending his time with family, working outside, cocktail hour, was a wonderful husband and father, and his gentle soul will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Our sincere thanks to Ohio Hospice of Dayton for their unwavering help and support. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at MORRIS SONS FUNERAL HOME, 104 W. Main St., Fairborn with Pastor Rob Wackerman officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Byron Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Dayton and Green County Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to www.morris-sons.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019
