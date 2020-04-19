|
|
WORSLEY, Theodore Passed away on April 15, 2020 at the age of 66. He is the son of the late James & Ollie Worsley. He is survived by his wife Connie Worsley; children Ousha Worsley (Ladonna) & Channa Worsley and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike. The family will receive friends from 12pm until time of service 1pm. www.donaldjordanmc.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2020