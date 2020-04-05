|
ARTHUR, Theresa L. 70, of Springfield passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Villa Springfield. She was born September 13, 1949 in Troy, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ray W. and Marjorie Ellen (Bowers) Fry. Survivors include her son, Christopher J. Arthur of Springfield; two sisters, Jan Noll and Christine Frost as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Marilyn and Phyllis and one brother, Dave. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 5, 2020